MUDA Scam: 'Clear Conspiracy Against Backwards-Class CM Siddaramaiah,' Says Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the state government will put all their weight behind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against whom the Karnataka governor has given sanction for prosecution in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 'scam'.

He said that they would legally fight the case and have made preparations.

Deputy Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar's Statements

Flanked by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara and senior Minister Krishna Byregowda, Shivakumar told reporters at a joint press conference called swiftly after the governor granted permission to prosecute CM, "On August 1, we held a cabinet meeting and demanded the Governor to withdraw the decision. We also told him that the complaint has no merit and democracy must be saved by dismissing the complaint."

He added, "We stand with CM Siddaramaiah. The party, the high command the entire state and the Cabinet stand with him. We will fight it legally and we will fight it politically as well... Whatever notice and sanction has been given is against the law. We have made all our preparations to fight it legally, this is nothing but a clear conspiracy against backwards-class CM Siddaramaiah who is running the government for the second time."

The Karnataka Government said they will challenge the governor's action in the High Court. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday granted permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam, according to the Raj Bhavan sources. Siddaramaiah has been maintaining that "everything was done according to the law".

Allegation Made By Deputy CM DK Shivkumar

The Karnataka Deputy CM further alleged that the governor's office is being used to destabilise a strong government led by CM Siddaramaiah.

"...This is completely unconstitutional and against the law. There is a strong government led by CM Siddaramaiah. They (BJP) are trying to destabilise the government by using the Governor's office. This is unfortunate...My CM will not come under any pressure. There is no question of him resigning. He will continue in the post. We are all united, the entire party stands with him. He has not done anything wrong in any of his tenure," he said at a press conference in Bengaluru.

"This is completely a political issue. The Governor's office has been misused by this BJP government...We will fight it legally. We have full faith in the law of this country and my government will be protected," he added.

Minister Krishna Byregowda On The Matter

Speaking to reporters, Minister Krishna Byregowda said the procedure adopted by the Governor was completely illegal.

"It is a completely illegal order as the Governor's office is not behaving as a Governor's office. It is a completely illegal order with an illegal procedure which is not permitted in the constitution, it doesn't have any basis. They tried ED to file fake cases against CM and DCM and now they're using the governor's office as their tool. It is an attack on the CM and the people of the state," Byregowda said.

Earlier, a complaint was filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and nine others for allegedly forging documents to claim compensation from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.