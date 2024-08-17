 Karnataka: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot Grants Permission To Prosecute CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Scam
Karnataka: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot Grants Permission To Prosecute CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Scam

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday gave approval to prosecute state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, according to PTI sources.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow.)

