Karnataka: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot Grants Permission To Prosecute CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Scam

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday gave approval to prosecute state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, according to PTI sources.
(This is breaking news. More details to follow.)
