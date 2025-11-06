Kolkata International Film Festival 2025 Inaugurated By CM Mamata Banerjee |

Kolkata: The 31 st edition of Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) was inaugurated at Dhono Dhanno stadium in Kolkata on Thursday by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“A total of 39 countries have participated in KIFF. Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy had promised to do something here. Cinema connects people from all walks of life,” said Mamata.

Filmmakers like Ramesh Sippy and Tilottama Shome and Sujoy Ghosh were present during the inauguration.

The week-long event “Where Cinema Connects The World.” Across several venues in Kolkata will give special tribute to veteran filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak on his birth centenary.

Six restored versions of Ghatak’s films comprising Meghe Dhaka Tara, Komal Gandhar, and Subarnarekha are set to be screened across various theatres from November 7 to 13.

The opening movie of the 31 st edition of KIFF is ‘Saptapadi’ starring legendary actors Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen.

