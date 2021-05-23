Mucormycosis: From Uttarakhand to Bihar - List of states that declared black fungus as epidemic

Uttarakhand has joined several states across the country in declaring black fungus as an epidemic. According to the Uttarakhand health department, a large number of patients have been infected with black fungus in the state, due to which the state government has been declared black fungus an epidemic.

A total of 65 patients have been detected with black fungus in Uttarakhand. Of which, 61 are admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh, the Uttarakhand Health Department said.

What is Mucormycosis or black fungus?

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or another type of skin trauma, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this.

Here is a list of states and Union Territories who along with Uttarakhand have declared mucormycosis a notifiable disease:

Rajasthan

Rajasthan declared mucormycosis an epidemic in the state under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020, according to a notification issued by Akhil Arora, the state's Principal Health Secretary. About 700 cases of black fungus infection have been reported among the cured Covid-19 patients in Rajasthan, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Friday

Karnataka

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar announced mucormycosis an epidemic on Thursday. While making the statement he also said that no hospital with the capacity to treat the infection can deny patients. About 350 patients in Telangana are reported to have contracted the disease.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu declared mucormycosis a notifiable disease under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939. A 10-member committee, including the Director, Medical Education with medical experts had also been constituted to monitor the situation.

Telangana

Telangana was one of the first states to declare mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Around 90 cases of mucormycosis have been detected in the state so far. The Telangana government stated in the order that “all government and private health facilities shall follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of mucormycosis issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and Indian Council of Medical Research.”

Odisha

Paying heed to the Centre's advisory Odisha’s Health and Welfare Department declared 'black fungus' a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, on Thursday.

Gujarat

"Government and private hospitals/medical colleges treating the disease will have to follow guidelines by the Union Health Ministry as well as ICMR for screening, diagnosis & treatment," said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as the state declared mucormycosis an epidemic under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, on Thursday.

Gujarat currently has 2,281 mucormycosis patients — the highest recorded in any state in the country so far, according to data from the central government.

Punjab

The Punjab government Wednesday declared it a notified disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

A notification issued by the Punjab government’s Department of Health and Family Welfare, said“....the state of Punjab is threatened with the outbreaks of dangerous epidemic disease namely Mucormycosis among Covid-19 patients being treated with steroids and that ordinary provisions of law for the time being in force are insufficient for the purpose. Now therefore in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2, 3 & 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897...The Governor of Punjab is pleased to make the regulation namely 'The Punjab Epidemic Diseases Mucormycosis among Covid-19 Patients Regulations, 2021..”

Haryana

The state of Haryana also declared black fungus as a notifiable disease."Black Fungus declared Notified Disease in Haryana. Now, doctors will report to CMOs of the district of any Black Fungus case detected," Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet.

Bihar

After having reported over 117 cases of mucormycosis in the state, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday evening declared Black fungus as an epidemic disease under Section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

Union Territory of Chandigarh

The Union Territory declared mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 on Thursday.

