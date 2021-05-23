India records 2,40,842 new COVID-19 cases, 3,741 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 2,40,842 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of cases to 26,530,132, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,99,266 with 3,741 fresh fatalities, the Ministry data showed.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,55,102 people recovered from the COVID-19 disease across the country in the last 24 hours, which is more than the fresh cases reported.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,34,25,467, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.13 per cent.

The active cases further reduced to 28,05,399 comprising 10.57 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 88.30 per cent.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 32,86,07,937 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 22. As many as 21,23,782 samples were tested on Saturday, the highest so far in a single day since the pandemic began.