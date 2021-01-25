'Mr 56' hasn't said word 'China' for months': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over LAC standoff

This comes as several Indian soldiers were injured in a physical brawl with the Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week near the Naku La area in Sikkim.

The Indian Army on Monday clarified that it was "minor face-off" between the troops on January 20. The face-off was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols, the Army said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi had on Sunday blamed the central government for the Chinese intrusion into India.

If India's labourers, farmers, and weavers were strong, protected, and given opportunities, China would never dare to come inside India, the Congress leader had said on Sunday.

Gandhi had further alleged that China has understood that the Indian economy is on its knees, and every action of the government is designed to strengthen five-six big business people.

The former Congress president is on a three-day visit to the western belt in Tamil Nadu. He is interacting with farmers, weavers, and the general public over there. Gandhi is in the state till today and is also scheduled to visit the Dindigul district. Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021.

(With inputs from Agencies)