MP: DRI Busts Massive Mephedrone Manufacturing Factory In Jhabua; 36 Kg Of Powdered MD And 76 Kg Of Liquid MD Seized; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: Acting on specific intelligence officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence busted a factory which was allegedly engaged in illegal manufacturing of Mephedrone (a psychotropic substance under NDPS Act, 1985) located in the Industrial Area of Meghnagar, District Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the agency sources, the operation resulted in the recovery of 36 kg of Mephedrone in powder form and 76 kg of liquid Mephedrone and other raw materials and equipment , which were seized under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. The factory, which was being illegally used for the manufacture of drugs, was also sealed.

The representative samples drawn out of manufactured drugs were sent to Forensics Science Laboratory for preliminary testing. The lab confirmed the presence of Mephedrone in the samples.

Four individuals, including the director of the factory, have been arrested for illegal manufacturing and storing of Mephedrone.

"Busting of a factory manufacturing illicit drugs shows DRI’s capabilities in dismantling syndicates engaged in the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of such drugs, which have the potential to harm India’s youth. DRI is committed to making utmost efforts to protect India from the menace of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances that have wide-ranging socio-economic implications," said a DRI source on Sunday.