Mother's Day 2020: Leaders, cricketers, netizens shower their love to moms, #MothersDay trends on Twitter

This year, Mother's Day is being celebrated on Sunday, May 10. Every year, the second Sunday of May is dedicated to mothers and their immeasurable love and sacrifice.
Mother's Day is celebrated to honour motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in our lives. Due to their words, support and unconditional love, they have a profound influence on their children.
The day is dedicated to all the moms who are first teachers and help a child move towards his goals. On Mother's Day 2020, Twitterati showered all their love to the moms across the world and thank them for everything they do. This is why, #MothersDay and #Motherlove are trending on Twitter.
Here's what netizens had to say on Mother’s Day:
Mother's Day began in the United States. The day was first celebrated in 1908 when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. Her mother had passed away in 1905 and she had started a campaign to recognise Mother’s Day as a holiday in the United States.
