Mother's Day 2020: From Serena Williams to Mary Kom, inspirational moms of the sporting world

As we celebrate Mother's Day 2020, let's laud the moms of the sporting world, who have become inspiration to several others. Parenting is not a cakewalk, however, being a mother requires more strength and power. While being a mother is the hardest job, it is also one of the most empowering and courageous one. On the day that is dedicated to mothers, let's look at the moms in the sporting world who have redefined women empowerment.
#1 Serena Williams (Tennis)
With 23 Grand Slam titles to her name, Serena Williams continues to show her performance on and off the field.
In September 2017, Williams gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia and while the 38-year-old gets run down by being tennis player and a mom, she thinks of an average working mom which gives her strength and inspires her to keep going.
"I think of what they do literally every single day to support their family and to be a rock for their family," she told a news portal in an interview.
"And it helps me keep going. There is not a day that goes by that I don't think that women are just really amazing."
#2 Paula Radcliffe (Marathon Runner)
Paula Radcliffe is a former British long-distance runner who held the Women's World Marathon Record with a time of 2:15:25 for 16 years from 2003 to 2019.
She gave birth to her first child, daughter Isla, in 2007. Her second child, a son, Raphael, was born in 2010.
Radcliffe retired from professional running in 2015 at the London Marathon.
Discussing her motherhood, Radcliffe said: "I think that becoming a mother gave me a better perspective on many things and made me realize that some of the things that in the past felt like priorities really weren’t. You soon realize that life changes with you and routine is key. I will always be a runner. My kids have never known a life without running in it, and spending time outdoors with them will always mean that some kind of running is going on."
#3 Kim Clijster (Tennis)
Kim Clijster, the Belgian Tennis star who has four Grand-Slam titles to her name looked forward to making her comeback to Tennis seven years after quitting.
Now, a mother of three, Jada, 11, Jack, 6, and Blake, 3, the former World No.1 believed she could still take on the best players in the world before coronavirus put the entire sporting world on halt.
"Some people think I'm mad but to me it feels fine because I'm following a feeling," she said. "Something got triggered and I'm following that emotion. I wouldn't be able to do it if I felt I was pushing myself. But I have to believe I can do this."
In 2009, Clijsters lifted the US Open in on hand, Jada in other which stunned the Tennis world, moreso inspired countless women.
"In the past when I started playing again after I had Jada, I got letters from women who were inspired. I've got women who come up to me now who say they started running because of me," she said.
"I'm sure there's other women who think, 'why can't you just stay home?' but I was just mum for a long time and it feels good to come back and know that the kids aren't too impacted by my decision. I want to be able to go running, play paddle and do basketball in the backyard."
#4 Mary Kom (Boxer)
With three children, India's Mary Kom continues to push boundaries and raise the bar for sportspersons, even at 37.
With a simple motto, the boxer revealed how she balances work and family.
"Just like the boxing ring, I am swift and quick in my decision and action in my daily life too. This enables me to accomplish several tasks. Being on time (and waking up early), help me tackle my various responsibilities," Kom told ParentCircle.
Kom, on previous Mother's Day occasion had a special message for the readers.
"Never let your mother regret for being a MOTHER. Be a reason for her to smile," Kom said.
