Mother's Day 2020: From Serena Williams to Mary Kom, inspirational moms of the sporting world

As we celebrate Mother's Day 2020, let's laud the moms of the sporting world, who have become inspiration to several others. Parenting is not a cakewalk, however, being a mother requires more strength and power. While being a mother is the hardest job, it is also one of the most empowering and courageous one. On the day that is dedicated to mothers, let's look at the moms in the sporting world who have redefined women empowerment.

#1 Serena Williams (Tennis)

With 23 Grand Slam titles to her name, Serena Williams continues to show her performance on and off the field.

In September 2017, Williams gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia and while the 38-year-old gets run down by being tennis player and a mom, she thinks of an average working mom which gives her strength and inspires her to keep going.

"I think of what they do literally every single day to support their family and to be a rock for their family," she told a news portal in an interview.

"And it helps me keep going. There is not a day that goes by that I don't think that women are just really amazing."