Mother jumps into well with her four kids in UP

Banda: A 27-year-old woman jumped into a well along with her four children in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. The husband has been detained for interrogation.

The incident took place late on Monday in Uldana Khurd village. Madnapur police recovered all four bodies. Vimla and her children -- two-year-old Buri, seven-year-old Arushi and four-year-old twins Nayan and Roshni from the well.

Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suicide but all angles were being probed. Madnapur station in-charge Alma Ahirwar said that Vimla had an argument with her husband Rajesh Khushwaha and had gone to her parents' home. She had returned a day before the incident.