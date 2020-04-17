More bad news for Congress in Gujarat: After Ahmedabad leaders test positive, fear grips state unit

After Congress MLA Imran Khedawala from Jamalpur-Khadia constituency from Gujarat's Ahmedabad tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, along with him a few of the members of his family also tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

Leader of opposition in the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Badruddin Shaikh and his family members have also tested positive for COVID-19. Also, other Congress leaders from Ahmedabad - Naresh Chaurasia, Hitesh Panchal and Piyush Padhiyar have also tested positive for the virus.

Two other Congress MLAs, Gyasuddin Sheikh and Shailesh Parmar, who accompanied Imran Khedawal to meet to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani are also under quarantine. However, they were tested negative.

Meanwhile, fear has gripped the state unit of the Congress party. State Congress President Amit Chavda told a leading daily that it was a matter of concern that several party leaders have tested positive. He added, "We have advised out party leaders and workers to take utmost care, even as we will not stay away from our responsibility of taking care of the poor and others during the lockdown.”

Meanwhile, in the last 12 hours Ahmedabad saw 45 new positive cases springing up (33 M, 12 F), followed by Surat with 14 cases (8 M, 6 F), Vadodara 9 (6 M, 3 F) Bharuch 8 (5 M, 3 F), Narmada 5 (2 M, 3 F), Botad 3 (2 M, 1 F), Panchmahals 2 (2F) and one female each in Patan, Chotta Udepur and Dahod and a male each in Anand and Kheda.

In Gujarat, the number of fatalities due to coronavirus reached 38 on Friday, while the number of people infected with the virus crossed the 1,000 mark.