CM Vijay Rupani self-quarantines: Who is Cong MLA Imran Khedawala?

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has gone into self-isolation for a week and has decided to run the state administration without meeting anyone for next one week, an official in the chief minister's office said.

The decision comes after Congress MLA Imran Khedawala was tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening. He had met Rupani along with other party legislators at the Chief Minister's official residence in Gandhinagar on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Rupani was examined for COVID-19 symptoms and medical experts on Wednesday confirmed that Gujarat Chief Minister has no coronavirus symptoms and he is fit and fine. Dr Atul Patel and Dr RK Patel examined the Chief Minister for symptoms of the virus. "Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is fit and fine. Medical experts Dr Atul Patel and Dr RK Patel tested him and have confirmed that the Chief Minister is fine," Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister, told ANI.

However, the Congress MLA who tested positive was admitted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Hospital, which is a designated COVID-19 medical facility, Ahmedabad Deputy Municipal Commissioner Om Prakash Machra said.

Who is Imran Khedawala?

Imran Khedawala is a Congress MLA from the the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. He represents the Jamalpur-Khadia constituency located in Ahmedabad District.

Khedawala was first elected as a councillor in 2010 on Congress' ticket. However, he left the Congress party after being denied the AMC ticket in 2015. He won as an independent and the the ruling BJP placed him on two civic body committees. Coming back to the grand-old party in 2017, Imran Khedawala fought the Assembly polls and polled 75,346 votes (58.24%). “Becoming an MLA was my dream, which has been realised in 2017,” he had said.