Morbi Bridge Collapse: Gujarat HC orders Oreva Group to give ₹10 lakh to each to kin of deceased

The collapsed portion of an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Gujarat's Morbi district | PTI

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday directed the Oreva Group to pay a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased victims in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.

Clock manufacturing firm Oreva was responsible for maintaining the British-era suspension bridge which collapsed over the Machchhu river on October 30 last year, killing 135 people and injuring 56 others.

The HC has now told the Oreva group to pay "interim" compensation of ₹10 lakh to the kin of each deceased and ₹2 lakh to each injured within four weeks.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice Sandeep Bhatt gave this direction to the company.

On Tuesday, during a hearing of a suo motu (on its own) PIL admitted last year following the tragedy, Ajanta Manufacturing Ltd (Oreva Group) had offered to pay ₹5 lakh compensation to the kin of those who died and ₹1 lakh to the injured persons.

In its interim order, the court said the central and the state governments have together provided ₹10 lakh compensation to the kin of each victim so far.

"The company had offered to give ₹5 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives and ₹1 lakh to those injured. However, this is not enough. The company has to pay ₹10 lakh each to the kin of the victims and ₹2 lakhs to those injured," Justice Gokani said. (With PTI inputs)

