Monsoon Session: Parliament Passes 2 Bills As Pandemonium Continues For 4th Day

Representational Image | File

As pandemonium persisted in both the Houses of Parliament on the fourth day on Tuesday, the Houses passed two legislations in the post-lunch session. There were noisy scenes by the opposition in the Lok Sabha and a walkout by the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

The Lok Sabha passed the biological diversity (amendment) Bill after 40 minutes of debate as Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav sought its priority over other Bills listed on the day's agenda and got it passed.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated ruckus in the forenoon session and spent more than two hours in passing the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) to cover 12 communities comprising a population of 72,000 in Chhattisgarh.

Opposition stages a walkout

The Opposition continued ruckus for a while but then opted to walkout so as not to be seen opposing the Bill for the tribals.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the government has already adopted similar amendments concerning some states and plans to bring more as demanded by the members for their respective states. The order had been already passed by the Lok Sabha earlier.

S Phangnon Konyak from Nagaland presided the last part of the Rajya Sabha and adjourned the House for the day. She was among 50 per cent of women as chairpersons as appointed for the first time during the monsoon session by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.