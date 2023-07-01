Monsoon Session Of Parliament Scheduled From July 20 To August 11, NDA Government Expected To Introduce Uniform Civil Code Bill | PTI

The Monsoon session of Parliament is set to take place from July 20 to August 11, as confirmed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. In his announcement, Joshi called upon all political parties to actively participate in productive discussions during the session. This nearly month-long session will consist of 17 sittings and will commence in the old Parliament building before transitioning to the newly inaugurated one.

Monsoon Session Dates and Expectations

A report in Times of India cited their parliamentary sources revealing that the Monsoon session will begin on July 20 and extend until August 11. The sittings will initially take place in the old Parliament building, with a planned shift to the new building midway through the session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on May 28, marking a significant milestone.

NDA Likely to Present Bill to Implement UCC

During this session, the NDA government is likely to present a bill on implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). This move follows Prime Minister Modi's recent endorsement of the UCC at a rally in Bhopal, which drew criticism from opposition parties, accusing the government of resorting to polarisation tactics. The UCC remains a contentious issue, and its introduction will undoubtedly spark intense debates within the Parliament.

Furthermore, the government intends to bring a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance. This ordinance effectively curtailed the Delhi government's expanded legislative and administrative control over matters concerning services, reversing a previous Supreme Court ruling. Opposition parties are gearing up to challenge the government on various issues throughout the session.

Call for Productive Discussions

Minister Pralhad Joshi has urged all political parties to contribute constructively to the legislative business and other items during the Monsoon session. The government aims to facilitate meaningful discussions and cooperation to address the nation's pressing matters effectively.

