Monsoon Session Of Parliament Likely To Begin From July 17

Old parliament building |

The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to begin from the third week of July and will probably conclude on August 10, according to media reports. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs will finalise the dates in next few days. The meeting will be chaired by Union minister Rajnath Singh.

According to reports, the dates that have been proposed to the committee include July 17 and July 20. The committee will now take a call on the date in the meeting.

Important economic bills like the National Financial Information Registry (NFIR), insolvency, data protection, and others bills are to be discussed in the house in this session, said sources.

Reports said that some work related to the new parliament building is still pending and that if the pending work is completed in the next few days before the commencement of session, the monsoon session might be held in the new Parliament building which was inaugurated on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This is breaking news. More developments to follow)