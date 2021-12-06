Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by ED on Dec 8 in Rs 200 crore extortion case

Enforcement Directorate has summoned actress Jacqueline Fernandez for questioning on 8th December in relation to a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

On Sunday (December 5), Jacqueline was stopped from leaving the country at Mumbai airport by ED over a Rs 200 crore extortion probe.

Jacqueline was flying to Dubai when she was detained at Mumbai airport on December 5 as per our sources.

The Bollywood actress is currently under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her alleged links to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is the prime accused in a Rs. 200 crore extortion case.

The actress is suspected to be romantically associated with the main accused and has reportedly received gifts worth crores of rupees from Chandrasekhar.

In the photo, that surfaced on social media, Sukesh was seen planting a kiss on the actress' cheek while they take a mirror selfie.

Since her last presence in August, Jacqueline has been summoned by the ED several times and has been advised not to leave the country without notice or permission.

In the country's biggest extortion case, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a 7,000-page chargesheet against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife actor Leena Maria Paul and six others.

Reportedly, the chargesheet stated that conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar revealed giving Jacqueline gifts worth Rs 10 Crore.

These gifts included diamond-studded jewellery sets, crockery, four Persian cats, and a horse worth Rs 52 lakh. The chargesheet also included the name of actor Nora Fatehi who allegedly received gifts worth Rs. 1 crore from Sukesh.

In its charge sheet, the Delhi Police has accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar and 13 others of duping the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy to the tune of Rs 200 crore.

Earlier, a picture of Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced online.

In its charge sheet, the Delhi Police has accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar and 13 others of duping the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy to the tune of Rs 200 crore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 06:08 PM IST