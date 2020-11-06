Money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 3.14 crore of Patna Medical College's ex-superintendent

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties of Patna Medical College’s former medical superintendent in Pune, Patna, Ghaziabad and Bangalore worth Rs 3.14 crore in a money laundering case.

The action has been initiated under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the case of criminal misconduct and cheating involving Om Prakash Choudhary, former medical superintendent, Patna Medical College and Hospital and others. “The attached immovable properties are in the form of plots, flats in Patna, Ghaziabad, Pune and Bangalore. The movable assets are in the form of three four-wheelers and balances in bank accounts,” the agency has said.

The anti-money laundering agency had initiated investigation under PMLA against Choudhary and others on the basis of FIRs registered by Special Vigilance Unit, Bihar for commissioning of offences under section 120B and 420 of IPC read with section 13 (1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

“During investigation under PMLA, it is revealed that medicine, chemical, equipment and machines were purchased by the officials of Patna Medical College and Hospital, Patna (PMCH) during the period 2008-09 and 2009-10 from the local vendors/commission agents in contrary to guidelines prescribed for purchase of these items,” the agency said.

“It is further revealed that during the period 2008-09 and 2009-10 the then superintendent, the then deputy superintendent, the then concerned faculty head of PMCH and others in connivance with the suppliers had purchased medicines, chemical reagent, machines equipment at a higher rate and in much higher quantity than the required quantity which resulted in loss to government exchequer. Investigations conducted so far resulted in identification of the assets totalling to Rs. 3.14 crore which have been provisionally attached under PMLA,” it added.