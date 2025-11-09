 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Campaigning To End Today For 2nd Phase; Voting On November 11 For 122 Seats
Campaigning for the final phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 ends today. On November 11, voters across 20 districts will decide 122 seats, with 1,302 candidates in the fray and over 37 million eligible voters. Phase 1 saw 64.6% turnout. NDA and Mahagathbandhan made final appeals, with top leaders including PM Modi and Amit Shah leading the push. Results will be declared on November 14.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 08:31 AM IST
article-image
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Campaigning To End Today For 2nd Phase; Voting On November 11 For 122 Seats | IANS

New Delhi: The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 are entering their decisive stage, with campaigning for the second and final phase set to conclude at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

After weeks of intense political activity, parties will now shift their focus to polling day, November 11, when voters across 20 districts will determine the next government in the state.

The second phase is significantly larger than the first, with 122 assembly constituencies going to the polls.

According to data from the Election Commission, a total of 1,302 candidates are in the fray, including 1,165 men, 136 women, and one third-gender candidate. Over 37 million voters are eligible to cast their votes in this phase, comprising 19.5 million men and 17.4 million women.

About The First Phase Of Voting

The first phase of voting, held on November 6, recorded a 64.6 per cent voter turnout, with Begusarai recording the highest at 67.32 per cent, while Sheikhpura recorded the lowest at 52.36 per cent till 5 p.m. The Election Commission termed the turnout encouraging, reflecting strong public engagement in the electoral process.

The two main alliances, the ruling NDA, led by the BJP and JD(U), and the Mahagathbandhan, spearheaded by the RJD and Congress, are making their final appeals to voters.

The BJP hailed the high turnout as proof of “pro-incumbency” and confidence in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s governance, while the Congress claimed its internal assessments indicated that “12 out of 15 ministers” contesting in the first phase were likely to lose.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing rallies across the state, called the voter enthusiasm a “reflection of public trust in the track record of Narendra and Nitish.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah also led an aggressive campaign push on Friday, addressing three rallies and holding a massive roadshow as part of the NDA’s last outreach effort before the campaigning deadline.

With campaigning ending today, all eyes now turn to November 11, when Bihar’s electorate will decide the fate of 122 constituencies. The results will be announced on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

