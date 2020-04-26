Mohan Bhagwat refers to Tablighi Jamaat during address, asks RSS workers not to harbour 'ill-will against whole community'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the organisation had remained active amid the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown in India.

The speech -- Bhagwat's first since India went under a lockdown over a month ago -- was streamed live via the RSS' YouTube channel was on the topic: "The current scenario and our role".

The organisation's work, Bhagwat said, had taken the form of relief activities -- ranging from initiatives to create awareness to providing supplies and helping those who have been stranded. The Sangh workers follow all rules and precautions during the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, Bhagwat added.