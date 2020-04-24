Plea in Bombay HC says Palghar killing a conspiracy

Thus, he has claimed that this incident was a conspiracy. "It is not a sudden incident of killing, it is a conspiracy specifically against one sect and the costume or the outfit of the victim would have caused people to kill them," Mishra has claimed in his plea.

"The videos are so horrifying to watch, it has shook my conscience especially because they were killed in the presence of the police personnel. Thus, this horrendous act of mobocracy was allowed by police and later projected a picture that the victims were killed for mistaken identity," the plea reads.

Accordingly, the petition seeks registration of an FIR against the errant cops, who did nothing to save the trio. It also seeks constitution of a judicial commission to probe the matter and in the alternative demands an investigation by the CBI.

The plea then goes on to point out that some relatives of the arrested accused, recently threatened the Sarpanch of the village, who belongs to the BJP. "This shows the political conspiracy behind the killing. Thus, in such an environment, the trial and the probe (in Maharashtra) are not possible, and if allowed, it would be shoddy and tainted," the plea claims.

Mishra has further pointed out that despite clear orders from the Supreme Court to the Union Law Ministry to take positive steps for framing anti-lynching’s laws, nothing much has been done in this issue. "Since the ministry has not taken any positive steps to enacting a law against killing incidents, it is equally responsible for the unfortunate incident of the horrendous mob killing," the plea alleges.