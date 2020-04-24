BMC allows pre-monsoon, construction works in Mumbai: Here are highlights of civic agency's guidelines

Here are the highlights of the webinar session conducted by the BMC on Friday;

1) Installment of payments should be made online to ensure work is done smoothly. The payment of the first installment to start the work was emphasized during the meeting.

2) Make necessary arrangements for workers and start work.

3) The construction workers should be tested. Rapid testing kit it will cost Rs 700 and the test can be done in 10-15mins. MCGM is arranging for the same.

4) Concessions on premiums should be reduced drastically.

5) Circular has been distributed by MCGM to start the work at the site.

6) The parallel process should be allowed.

7) Pipe excess policy is finalised. The CFO will go through and send the file to Municipal Commissioner for approval.

8) The rejection of file process should be changed.

Earlier, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had allowed pre-monsoon and construction works excluding in containment zones in the city during the lockdown but has laid down mandatory conditions to be followed by the project proponents.

BMC has been updating their guidelines to ensure full safety to the workers. BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and Chief Engineer Vinod Chithore in a circular issued on Tuesday warned that the project proponents will be liable for penalties for violation of lockdown measures.