Mumbai: BMC now allows pre-monsoon, construction works, but with riders

As and when rapid test kit will be available, the rapid test should be conducted on all workers and staff on site and only persons with positive antibodies should be allowed to work. Congestion at any location, especially at entry and exit place should be avoided. Suitable arrangement should be made for maintaining segregating distance between workers.

All workers should wash their hand at the point of entry, before entering the place of work and before eating and suitable arrangement should be made for the same at the site. All workers must cover their mouth and nose with a cloth or a mask.

Further, all common area such as labour camp, canteens, toilets, entry and exit gate should be cleaned on a daily basis and disinfectant should be sprayed twice a week. A doctor should visit the site at least twice a week and examine each worker and render medical assistance if required.

No one should shake hands with anyone. BMC has clearly said that project proponent should keep ready separate arrangement for a sick worker (isolation) and sites to have a barricade to ensure no access from outside.

A weekly progress report in the form of photography and video clips should be uploaded in automatic scrutiny of the building plan. Project proponent should submit copes of travel passes to the local police station as per government guidelines.