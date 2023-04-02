Modi surname row: Rahul Gandhi to challenge defamation conviction by Surat court | PTI

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is set to challenge his conviction and sentencing in a defamation case in the Surat sessions court.

Gandhi was recently sentenced to two years in prison over a 2019 defamation case filed against him by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for comments made during a rally in which he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that all thieves shared the Modi surname.

Rahul Gandhi is likely to travel to Surat, Gujarat tomorrow as an appeal will be moved in the Sessions court there against his conviction and two-year- sentence in defamation case: Congress sources



Gandhi's Plea to the Sessions Court

In his plea, Gandhi asked the sessions court to set aside the Magistrate's order convicting him in the defamation case. He has also asked for an interim stay on the conviction till the matter is disposed of. Unless his conviction is put on hold by a higher court, the Election Commission will announce a special election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, and Gandhi will be barred from contesting elections for the next eight years.

Criticism and Opposition to Disqualification

Gandhi was granted bail and his sentence was suspended for 30 days to allow for an appeal, but he was quickly disqualified from Parliament. This has prompted criticism from the Congress party, which has called it a conspiracy to silence him. Opposition leaders have also questioned the speed with which action was taken against Gandhi.

BJP's Defense

The BJP has defended the move and criticized Gandhi for his comments, calling them an intentional insult to the OBC community. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has dismissed the criticism and urged Mr Gandhi to appeal to a higher court. He has also criticized Mr Gandhi's apparent refusal to seek a stay on his conviction, calling it arrogance.

Fractured Opposition Comes Together

Gandhi's disqualification has brought together a fractured opposition, with political adversaries joining forces with the Congress to attack the BJP-ruled Centre for allegedly weaponizing central investigative agencies and taking vengeful action against opposition leaders.

The outcome of Gandhi's appeal remains uncertain, but the case has sparked a broader debate over free speech and political dissent in India.

