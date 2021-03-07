Modi govt exploiting farmers worse than Britishers, says Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Modi government at the Centre again alleging it was exploiting farmers, which was worse than the British rule.

Addressing the party’s 5th Kisan Panchayat in Western Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka rode a tractor to reach Kaili village in Meerut. “The first war of Independence began from Meerut in which several farmers were martyred in fighting against the Britishers. The Modi government is worse than British government. Over 215 farmers have died during the ongoing agitation but it has no time to address their problems,” she pointed.

The Congress leader said PM Modi claims the three farm laws are for the welfare of the farmers then why thousands of farmers are holding dharnas at Delhi borders for the last 100 days. Reiterating Congress support to the farmers’ agitation, Priyanka said as long as she is alive, the party will continue its support to the farmers’ movement.

“It may take 100 days or 100 years, I will continue supporting farmers and their just demands,” the Congress leader said.

She repeated her brother’s remark that the Modi government was running for ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ only. “He (Modi) can visit Pakistan, America and other countries but has no time to visit agitating farmers at the Delhi borders. The central government is not for farmers but for the PM’s hum do hamare do,” she alleged.

She asked farmers to wake up now and overthrow this government before they sell off farming interests to their capitalist friends. “You voted them to power and they created this situation for you, now you create a similar situation to oust them from the power,” she exhorted.