Priyanka Gandhi announces Congress' five poll guarantees in Assam: 5 lakh govt jobs, law to nullify CAA, and more

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday announced the party's five poll guarantees if voted to power in Assam.
Vadra promised to bring in a law to nullify the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She also guaranteed five lakh government jobs, a hike in the daily wage of tea workers to Rs 365, free electricity up to 200 units per household, and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to all housewives. Priyanka Gandhi added that these are not promises but guarantees.
"When our party comes into power, a law will be enacted to ensure that CAA is not implemented here. 200 units of electricity will be given free of cost every month," Gandhi said at a rally in Assam's Tezpur. "We will provide Rs 2,000 per month to all the housewives as 'grihini samman'. The woman working in tea gardens will be provided Rs 365 per day. We'll create 5 lakhs new govt jobs. These are not promises but guarantee," she added.
In poll-bound Assam, Priyanka Gandhi was also seen plucking tea leaves with estate workers at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath district.
Dressed in a saree, the 49-year-old had a basket on her back balanced by a band on her head. She was also armoured with an apron at her waist as she took on the job of plucking tea leaves.
"The life of tea garden workers is full of truth and simplicity and their labour is valuable for the country. After sitting with them today, I understood their work, felt well being of their families and the difficulties of their life," Gandhi tweeted along with pictures of herself interacting with the tea workers. "I will not forget the love I received from them," she added.
Assam Assembly elections will be held in three phases. In the first phase, 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls on March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1 while 40 assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6.
The counting of votes will take place on May 2.