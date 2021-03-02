Priyanka Gandhi announces Congress' five poll guarantees in Assam: 5 lakh govt jobs, law to nullify CAA, and more

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday announced the party's five poll guarantees if voted to power in Assam.

Vadra promised to bring in a law to nullify the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She also guaranteed five lakh government jobs, a hike in the daily wage of tea workers to Rs 365, free electricity up to 200 units per household, and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to all housewives. Priyanka Gandhi added that these are not promises but guarantees.

"When our party comes into power, a law will be enacted to ensure that CAA is not implemented here. 200 units of electricity will be given free of cost every month," Gandhi said at a rally in Assam's Tezpur. "We will provide Rs 2,000 per month to all the housewives as 'grihini samman'. The woman working in tea gardens will be provided Rs 365 per day. We'll create 5 lakhs new govt jobs. These are not promises but guarantee," she added.