Modi govt creating problems for me because I support farmers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Kisan Mahapanchayat

Amid the ongoing months long farmers protest, Aaam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal adressed a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Punjab on Sunday in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.
At the panchayat, the CM said, the Modi government has been creating problems for him as he has been involved in the farmers' movement since the beginning. He also said that the Central government s bringing a bill in Parliament to snatch the powers of his government.
"I wrote to the Modi government that it should meet the demands of farmers. The Modi government got so angry that last week it brought a bill that all the power in Delhi will not belong to the chief minister but to L-G. They want to take away all the power so that next time the file to make jails goes to L-G. I know how to fight the Modi government. As long as I am in Delhi, farmers should not worry," Kejriwal said.
Conspiring to jail the protestors, the Central government turn nine grounds into jails when the farmers reached the borders of Delhi.
He also said that he was put under house arrest by the Delhi Police and was not allowed to meet protesting farmers.
"In the end, we will emerge victorious," the AAP national convenor asserted.
He added, "There were continuous efforts to discredit the farmers' movement. We have filed cases against all BJP people who abused the Aam Aadmi Party.
Arvind Kejriwal did not even spare Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, launching an attack on the CM he said, the 'captain saheb' made big promises and delivered something completely different.
"Captain saheb [Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh] had made very big promises, Captain saheb had promised to give smartphones, had announced loan waiver for farmers, announced a job in every house. But today I brought Captain saheb's card in which the unemployment allowance is written. These cards were distributed to 20 lakh youths but not even one got a job," Kejriwal said.
Arvind Kejriwal CM Amarinder Singh lied to get votes, telling the farmers at the Kisan Mahapanchayat to "take revenge from the cheater".
The CM also referred to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. It is a new bill, an amendment of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, seeks to better define the role of the Council of Ministers and the lieutenant-governor in Delhi. As per reports, the Bill proposed to give more powers to the L-G.
