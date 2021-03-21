Modi govt creating problems for me because I support farmers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Kisan Mahapanchayat

Amid the ongoing months long farmers protest, Aaam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal adressed a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Punjab on Sunday in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

At the panchayat, the CM said, the Modi government has been creating problems for him as he has been involved in the farmers' movement since the beginning. He also said that the Central government s bringing a bill in Parliament to snatch the powers of his government.

"I wrote to the Modi government that it should meet the demands of farmers. The Modi government got so angry that last week it brought a bill that all the power in Delhi will not belong to the chief minister but to L-G. They want to take away all the power so that next time the file to make jails goes to L-G. I know how to fight the Modi government. As long as I am in Delhi, farmers should not worry," Kejriwal said.

Conspiring to jail the protestors, the Central government turn nine grounds into jails when the farmers reached the borders of Delhi.

He also said that he was put under house arrest by the Delhi Police and was not allowed to meet protesting farmers.

"In the end, we will emerge victorious," the AAP national convenor asserted.

He added, "There were continuous efforts to discredit the farmers' movement. We have filed cases against all BJP people who abused the Aam Aadmi Party.