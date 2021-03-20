Doorstep ration delivery scheme will have no name: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the doorstep ration delivery scheme of his government will not have any name, a day after the Centre red-flagged 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna' scheduled to start from March 25.

"We will accept all the conditions of the Centre but not allow any obstruction in implementation of the scheme," Kejriwal asserted in a press conference. "Perhaps they had objection over 'Mukhya Mantri' word. We are not doing this to take credit or promote our names. So now the scheme will have no name. There will be a cabinet meeting on Monday and its proposal will be sent to the Centre," he said.

Earlier in the day, the CM held a meeting with minister and officers of the Food and Civil Supplies department. "I told officials to do away with name of this scheme. It has no name now and it is no longer a scheme. I believe this decision removes whatever objection the Centre had and now they will allow us to implement it," he said.