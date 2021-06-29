Moderna seeks approval for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India; decision to be taken today

The vaccine features on the WHO’s Emergency Use Listing and has been assessed and authorised for use across the EU by the European Medicines Agency. Much like Pfizer, Moderna's jab is also an mRNA vaccine with high efficacy. The vaccine had been shown to have an efficacy of over 94% in clinical trials, starting 14 days after the first dose.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US (where the Moderna vaccine has been used for several months now), is a two shot jab that is recommended for adults. The doses are given 28 days apart, and an individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second shot.

A recent study published in Nature had indicated that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines provided “persistent” and lasting protection for years and individuals might not ultimately require booster shots.