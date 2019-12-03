Modern-day horrors; Hyderabad vet's rape-murder site is now a selfie tourism point

The gang-rape and murder of a 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian shook the entire country. But reports have now surfaced saying that the crime site has become a selfie tourism point.
According to the Deccan Chronicle, people are visiting the scene of the crime where “Disha” was raped and murdered, stopping their cars and bikes, and clicking photos and selfies as souvenirs. Sometimes entire families turn out for this. The report further adds that the open plot where the crime took place has been cleaned of weeds and bushes; the wall has been broken and cleared. It is next to the toll gate at Shamshabad, where lorries are usually parked.
The charred body of the 25-year old woman, who worked as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert in Shadnagar near here on November 28, a day after she went missing. Four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 on charges of raping and killing the woman and had been sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.
The four, who faced violent protests while being taken to the prison, are now kept in solitary confinement in Cherlapally Prison here in high-security cells and put under heightened surveillance to ensure their safety. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Sunday announced setting up of a fast track court for expeditious trial and assured all help to her family.
