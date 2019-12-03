Modern-day horrors; Hyderabad vet's rape-murder site is now a selfie tourism point

The gang-rape and murder of a 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian shook the entire country. But reports have now surfaced saying that the crime site has become a selfie tourism point.

According to the Deccan Chronicle, people are visiting the scene of the crime where “Disha” was raped and murdered, stopping their cars and bikes, and clicking photos and selfies as souvenirs. Sometimes entire families turn out for this. The report further adds that the open plot where the crime took place has been cleaned of weeds and bushes; the wall has been broken and cleared. It is next to the toll gate at Shamshabad, where lorries are usually parked.