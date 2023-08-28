'Mobile & Bad Company Responsible': Rajasthan Minister's Bizarre Comment On Kota Students' Suicide (WATCH)

Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal says mobile phones are responsible for suicide among students | ANI

Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal, in a controversial statement on sucide committed by two students (NEET aspirants) in Kota on Sunday, blamed mobile phone usage for the suicides and advised students to stay away from "bad company." In his shocking comments, the minister said that younsters were getting depressed due to using mobile all the time and that earlier family members used to sit together and have discussion on spirituality and other things. "When one is in bad company, such feelings come naturally. I want to tell the students to be in good company and have good thoughts," said the minister and appealed to the students to study well as they are the future of the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier this month too, the minister was in the news for the wrong reasons and comments for his remarks on the body of a minor girl found in a well near her house in Sawai Madhopur. Asked about crime against girls and women in Rajasthan, the minister had told the reporters, "You know that crime is taking place across India. But there is atrocity on Dalits in Uttar Pradesh and no action is taken there. Those who speak up are sent behind bars. In the state of Ashok Gehlot, culprits will not be spared under any circumstances - however big a personality they might be."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

2 suicides by NEET aspirants in Kota in one day

On Sunday (August 27), Kota, also known as the IIT-preparation capital of India, was once again rocked due to sucide by two NEET aspirants. One of the students who died by suicide was from Latur in Maharashtra who jumped from the sixth floor of his institute. The other one was from Bihar and hanged himself in his hostel room. This was the seventh suicide in August and 23rd overall this year so far in Kota.