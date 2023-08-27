Rajasthan: Two More Students Die By Suicide In Kota; Year's Toll Reaches 23

Representative Image

Two NEET aspirants allegedly committed suicide in Kota on Sunday. One was from Latur in Maharashtra who jumped from the sixth floor of his institute, and the other one was from Bihar who hanged himself in his hostel room. The number of suicides in Kota reached seven in August and 23 this year.

Suicide after test on Sunday

Deputy SP Dharamveer Singh said that the first incident took place at around 3.00 in the afternoon. The deceased is identified as Aavishkar Sambhaji Kasle (16), a resident of Latur (Maharashtra). The student was living in the Talwandi area of ​​Kota for 3 years and was preparing for NEET. His maternal grandmother was also living with him for one and a half years. He had come to the coaching institute at Road No. 1 on Sunday to appear for the test. "As soon as the test was over, he came out and jumped down from the balcony on the sixth floor," said DSP.

According to the police, Aavishkar was under stress due to low marks in his last coaching test. He is said to be good at his studies but was worried about his low marks on the coaching test.

Investigation underway

The second incident happened at around 8.00 in the evening in the Kunhadi police station area. The police said that the deceased was Adarsh from Bihar who also was preparing for NEET and took the extreme step after his Sunday test. He was living with his sister and a cousin. Both came to know about this when they called Adarsh for dinner. Adarsh was found hanged in the room. Police are Investigating the case.

It should be noted that the administration, in its recent guidelines, instructed coaching institutes not to conduct Sunday tests. Despite this, both students tragically took their lives after participating in the Sunday test.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)