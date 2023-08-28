Kota: Examinations At Coaching Centres Suspended For Two Months Amid Suicides

Examinations At Coaching Centres Suspended For Two Months Amid Suicides | Representative Image

Kota: In a bid to provide crucial mental support and enhance student security, examinations at coaching centres in Kota have been suspended for a span of two months. This decision comes in the wake of two tragic suicides by NEET aspirants within a mere four-hour timeframe on a fateful Sunday. The Zilla Collector of Kota issued a notice mandating a halt in tests, aiming to alleviate the pressures faced by students.

The grim turn of events prompted swift action from the Kota hostel administration, which issued an order for the installation of spring-loaded fans and "anti-suicide nets" in all hostel rooms and paying guest accommodations. These steps are intended to create an environment that is resistant to self-harm and thereby safeguard the well-being of the students.

This year alone, a harrowing total of 22 students have reportedly taken their lives in Kota, underscoring the urgency of the situation. The most recent tragedy occurred on Sunday when a 17-year-old NEET aspirant, Avishkar Shambaji Kasle, jumped from the sixth floor of his coaching institute's building in Jawahar Nagar at approximately 3:15 pm. Despite prompt efforts by the institute's staff to save him, Kasle succumbed to his injuries during transportation to the hospital, confirmed Vigyan Nagar Circle Officer Dharmveer Singh.

The suspension of examinations at coaching centres reflects a collective effort to prioritize students' mental well-being and bolster their sense of security during this challenging period. The devastating incidents have catalyzed a need for comprehensive measures to address the mental health concerns of the student community.

