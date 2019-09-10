MMRDA announces recruitments for Mumbai Metro project, check full details

Mumbai: Some good news has been released by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for aspirants who wish to work for Mumbai Metro. According to a report published by Catch News, the job openings are for Non-Executive posts in Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMOCL).

The application procedure starts from 16th September and concludes on 7th October 2019, whereas the form would be displayed on the official website of MMRDA i.e. https://mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in. Overall, there are 35 sectors were vacancies are required, the details are given below:

Non-Executive: 1053 Posts

Jr. Engineer: 30 posts

Train Operator (Shunting): 12 Posts

Chief Traffic Controller: 06 Posts

Station Manager: 18 Posts

Station Controller: 120 Posts

Section Engineer: 136 Posts

Traffic Controller: 08 Posts

Jr. Engineer(S&T): 04 Posts

Safety Supervisor-I: 01 Post

Safety Supervisor-II: 04 Posts

Senior Section Engineer: 30 Posts

Section Engineer(E&M): 06 Posts

Sr. Section Engineer(Civil): 07 Posts

Section Engineer(Civil): 16 Posts

Technician-I: 75 Posts

Technician-II: 287 Posts

Technician (Civil) -II: 26 Posts

Sr. Section Engineer(E&M): 03 Posts

Technician (Civil)-I: 09 Posts

Technician (E&M)-I: 05 Posts

Technician (E&M)-II: 11 Posts

Helper: 13 Posts

Sr. Section Engineer(S&T): 18 Posts

Section Engineer(S&T): 36 Posts

Technician (S&T) -I: 42 Posts

Supervisor(Customer Relation): 08 Posts

Commercial Assistant: 04 Posts

Store Supervisor: 02 Posts

Jr. Engineer (Stores): 08 Posts

HR Assistant-I: 01 Posts

Technician (S&T)-II: 97 Posts

Security Supervisor: 04 Posts

Finance Assistant: 02 Posts

HR Assistant-II: 04 Posts

There are various eligibilities an aspirant should clear before applying. The educational qualification remains same for Station Manager, Station Controller, Section Engineer and Jr. Engineer. All of these posts require the candidate to have an engineering degree or diploma in Electric/Electronics/ Electronics and Telecommunication from a government recognised university/institution. While for the post of Train Operator (shunting), the candidate should have an engineering degree or diploma in Electric/Electronics from government recognised university/institution.