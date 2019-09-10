MMRDA announces recruitments for Mumbai Metro project, check full details

Mumbai: Some good news has been released by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for aspirants who wish to work for Mumbai Metro. According to a report published by Catch News, the job openings are for Non-Executive posts in Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMOCL).
The application procedure starts from 16th September and concludes on 7th October 2019, whereas the form would be displayed on the official website of MMRDA i.e. https://mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in. Overall, there are 35 sectors were vacancies are required, the details are given below:
Non-Executive: 1053 Posts
Jr. Engineer: 30 posts
Train Operator (Shunting): 12 Posts
Chief Traffic Controller: 06 Posts
Station Manager: 18 Posts
Station Controller: 120 Posts
Section Engineer: 136 Posts
Traffic Controller: 08 Posts
Jr. Engineer(S&T): 04 Posts
Safety Supervisor-I: 01 Post
Safety Supervisor-II: 04 Posts
Senior Section Engineer: 30 Posts
Section Engineer(E&M): 06 Posts
Sr. Section Engineer(Civil): 07 Posts
Section Engineer(Civil): 16 Posts
Technician-I: 75 Posts
Technician-II: 287 Posts
Technician (Civil) -II: 26 Posts
Sr. Section Engineer(E&M): 03 Posts
Technician (Civil)-I: 09 Posts
Technician (E&M)-I: 05 Posts
Technician (E&M)-II: 11 Posts
Helper: 13 Posts
Sr. Section Engineer(S&T): 18 Posts
Section Engineer(S&T): 36 Posts
Technician (S&T) -I: 42 Posts
Supervisor(Customer Relation): 08 Posts
Commercial Assistant: 04 Posts
Store Supervisor: 02 Posts
Jr. Engineer (Stores): 08 Posts
HR Assistant-I: 01 Posts
Technician (S&T)-II: 97 Posts
Security Supervisor: 04 Posts
Finance Assistant: 02 Posts
HR Assistant-II: 04 Posts
There are various eligibilities an aspirant should clear before applying. The educational qualification remains same for Station Manager, Station Controller, Section Engineer and Jr. Engineer. All of these posts require the candidate to have an engineering degree or diploma in Electric/Electronics/ Electronics and Telecommunication from a government recognised university/institution. While for the post of Train Operator (shunting), the candidate should have an engineering degree or diploma in Electric/Electronics from government recognised university/institution.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)