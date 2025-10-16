 Bihar Elections 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Breaks Silence On Whether Nitish Kumar Will Be CM If NDA Wins
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Elections 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Breaks Silence On Whether Nitish Kumar Will Be CM If NDA Wins

Bihar Elections 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Breaks Silence On Whether Nitish Kumar Will Be CM If NDA Wins

"I am not the one to decide whether Nitish Kumar will be CM or not. For now, we are contesting under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. After the elections, all allies will sit together and decide on their leader," Shah said.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar | File

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday responded to a question about Whether Nitish Kumar will remain Bihar’s Chief Minister if the NDA secures victory in the state assembly elections.

"I am not the one to decide whether Nitish Kumar will be CM or not. For now, we are contesting under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. After the elections, all allies will sit together and decide on their leader," Shah said speaking to India Today.

Read Also
Amit Shah Begins Three-Day Bihar Visit to Strengthen NDA’s Poll Strategy Ahead of Assembly...
article-image

He also dismissed reports of any cracks in the NDA alliance over the seat sharing formula.

Shah further said that after the last assembly elections in 2020, Kumar had approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising that Bihar should have a Chief Minister from the BJP, as it had secured more seats than the JD(U).

FPJ Shorts
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 16: Angad Gets Angry At Mitali, Decides Not To Get Married To Her
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 16: Angad Gets Angry At Mitali, Decides Not To Get Married To Her
Assam Cabinet Approves Permanent ‘Samadhi Kshetra’ At Sonapur In Honour Of Zubeen Garg
Assam Cabinet Approves Permanent ‘Samadhi Kshetra’ At Sonapur In Honour Of Zubeen Garg
Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell Destroys Drugs Worth ₹80.56 Crore In Major Crackdown
Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell Destroys Drugs Worth ₹80.56 Crore In Major Crackdown
Bihar Elections 2025: Battle Of Bahubalis In Mokama As Anant Singh Faces Surajbhan’s Wife Veena Devi
Bihar Elections 2025: Battle Of Bahubalis In Mokama As Anant Singh Faces Surajbhan’s Wife Veena Devi

"We always respected our alliance and Nitish was made the Chief Minister based on the respect he had earned and his seniority," he added.

Meanwhile, Shah arrived in Patna on Thursday evening, October 16, for a three-day visit.

According to BJP state unit chief Dilip Jaiswal, Shah’s visit holds significant importance as the nomination process and election campaigns are entering their crucial phase. The Home Minister is expected to participate in nomination events of NDA candidates and address several public rallies. On October 17, he will review poll preparedness with NDA candidates and BJP workers.

The BJP is contesting on 101 seats out of the 243 this time. The saffron party released its first list of 71 candidates on October 14, followed by 12 more on October 15, including popular folk singer Maithili Thakur, who will contest from Alinagar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Elections 2025: Battle Of Bahubalis In Mokama As Anant Singh Faces Surajbhan’s Wife Veena...

Bihar Elections 2025: Battle Of Bahubalis In Mokama As Anant Singh Faces Surajbhan’s Wife Veena...

Nitish Surprises A 'Complacent' BJP By Taking A Tough Position On Seat-Sharing

Nitish Surprises A 'Complacent' BJP By Taking A Tough Position On Seat-Sharing

Chhattisgarh News: 140 Hardcore Maoists, Including Top Leaders, Surrender In Bastar

Chhattisgarh News: 140 Hardcore Maoists, Including Top Leaders, Surrender In Bastar

Haryana: ASI Lathar’s Last Rites Performed With Police Honours - VIDEO

Haryana: ASI Lathar’s Last Rites Performed With Police Honours - VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Construction Of Grand Mahakaal Temple In Siliguri

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Construction Of Grand Mahakaal Temple In Siliguri