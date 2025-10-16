Amit Shah Begins Three-Day Bihar Visit to Strengthen NDA’s Poll Strategy Ahead of Assembly Elections

Amit Shah | File image: FPJ

With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, political activities have gained momentum across the state. Following the announcement of seat, sharing arrangements and candidate lists by the NDA, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Patna on Thursday evening, October 16, for a three-day visit. Shah will attend a special event, “Enclave,” organised by a private news channel, during his stay, which will continue until October 18.

According to BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal, Shah’s visit holds significant importance as the nomination process and election campaigns are entering their crucial phase. The Home Minister is expected to participate in nomination events of NDA candidates and address several public rallies. On October 17, he will review election preparations with NDA candidates and BJP workers.

Shah will also hold coordination meetings with leaders of NDA alliance partners to fine-tune the coalition’s campaign strategy. Special focus will be placed on constituencies where the BJP underperformed in the previous election, with discussions aimed at devising localized strategies to boost voter outreach.

The BJP, contesting 101 seats this time, released its first list of 71 candidates on October 14, followed by 12 more on October 15, including noted folk singer Maithili Thakur, who will contest from Alinagar.