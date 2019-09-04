Mumbai Metro 3: MMRCL completes 75% excavation work for underground stations

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has completed 75 per cent excavation work for the underground stations for the Colaba--Bandra--SEEPZ metro 3. Ashwini Bhide, the managing director of MMRCL tweeted about the development on Tuesday evening.

Bhide's first tweet reads, "75% excavation for metro 3 underground stations completed. 38.50 lakh cum of earth excavated so far for stations and properly disposed off without any nuisance. In 3 package 90-95%, in 2 package 70-75% and in balance 2 package 40-60% excavation done."

Her another tweet said, "Mumbai underground metro 3 station construction is in full swing. 40 per cent base slab,13 per cent concourse slab, 14 per cent mezzanine slab and 2 per cent roof slab has been done. The base slab is in progress at 20 stations, concourse and roof slab at six and mezzanine slab at three stations."

Interestingly, in a first-of-its-kind, the MMRCL is also holding a competition inviting students from architecture and engineering colleges to submit 27 stations design plan in association with the NGO Observer Research Foundation, Mumbai. The best-selected design will be integrated with the MMRCL station design project plan, according to MMRCL.