 MLA Bachchu Kadu Says He Will Send Legal Notice To Sachin Tendulkar, Here's Why
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMLA Bachchu Kadu Says He Will Send Legal Notice To Sachin Tendulkar, Here's Why

MLA Bachchu Kadu Says He Will Send Legal Notice To Sachin Tendulkar, Here's Why

Earlier, in a statement issued on Twitter, Bachu Kadu released a video in Marathi and expressed his reservations and objections to batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's decision.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
MLA Bachchu Kadu and Sachin Tendulkar |

Ex Minister Of State in Government of Maharashtra and Prahar Janshakti Paksh's MLA Bachchu Kadu has said that he will serve a legal notice to legendary cricketer and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar. Bachchu Kadu said that the notice was in regard to the endorsement done by Sachin Tendulkar of online gaming apps. Earlier too, Bachchu Kadu had made an appeal in which he had said that Sachin Tendulkar being "Bharat Ratna" (India's highest civilian award) should not participate in such commercials or promote betting.

Bachchu Kadu said that they had earlier given time to Sachin Tendulkar to reply to their appeal asking for withdrawing from the Paytm First Game promotional campaign. However, Kadu said that he was forced to send a legal notice as there has been no reply from the maestro on the issue.

A gaming programme named Paytm First Game is available online. It allows one to play online games and win Real Cash amount. Paytm First Game is a fantasy game app. MPL, Dream11, and WinZO, are other fantasy game apps.

Earlier, in a statement issued on Twitter, Bachu Kadu released a video in Marathi and expressed his reservations and objections to batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar promoting Paytm First Game.

"Sachin Tendulkar is Bharat Ratna. It is not right for a person who has numerous fans and Bharat Ratna to advertise a gambling app like Paytm First. I request the Maharashtra Government and Sachin Tendulkar to please ban this ad immediately."

Read Also
'Sachin Tendulkar Is Bharat Ratna': Ex-Maha Minister Slams Cricket Legend For Promoting Gambling...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

G20 Summit 2023: BJP & AAP Spar Over Delhi Makeover

G20 Summit 2023: BJP & AAP Spar Over Delhi Makeover

Rozgar Mela: India Will Become One Of World’s Top 3 Economies In This Decade, Guarantees PM...

Rozgar Mela: India Will Become One Of World’s Top 3 Economies In This Decade, Guarantees PM...

India On Moon: ISRO Releases Graph Of Temperature Variation On Lunar Surface With Increase In Depth

India On Moon: ISRO Releases Graph Of Temperature Variation On Lunar Surface With Increase In Depth

'Mobile & Bad Company Responsible': Rajasthan Minister's Bizarre Comment On Kota Students' Suicide...

'Mobile & Bad Company Responsible': Rajasthan Minister's Bizarre Comment On Kota Students' Suicide...

Karnataka Crime: Rape Accused Escapes From Davangere Jail By Jumping Off Prison Wall; Dramatic CCTV...

Karnataka Crime: Rape Accused Escapes From Davangere Jail By Jumping Off Prison Wall; Dramatic CCTV...