MLA Bachchu Kadu Says He Will Send Legal Notice To Sachin Tendulkar, Here's Why

Ex Minister Of State in Government of Maharashtra and Prahar Janshakti Paksh's MLA Bachchu Kadu has said that he will serve a legal notice to legendary cricketer and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar. Bachchu Kadu said that the notice was in regard to the endorsement done by Sachin Tendulkar of online gaming apps. Earlier too, Bachchu Kadu had made an appeal in which he had said that Sachin Tendulkar being "Bharat Ratna" (India's highest civilian award) should not participate in such commercials or promote betting.

Bachchu Kadu said that they had earlier given time to Sachin Tendulkar to reply to their appeal asking for withdrawing from the Paytm First Game promotional campaign. However, Kadu said that he was forced to send a legal notice as there has been no reply from the maestro on the issue.

A gaming programme named Paytm First Game is available online. It allows one to play online games and win Real Cash amount. Paytm First Game is a fantasy game app. MPL, Dream11, and WinZO, are other fantasy game apps.

Earlier, in a statement issued on Twitter, Bachu Kadu released a video in Marathi and expressed his reservations and objections to batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar promoting Paytm First Game.

"Sachin Tendulkar is Bharat Ratna. It is not right for a person who has numerous fans and Bharat Ratna to advertise a gambling app like Paytm First. I request the Maharashtra Government and Sachin Tendulkar to please ban this ad immediately."

