MK Stalin assures Mamata Banerjee of DMK’s support to uphold State autonomy

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday evening assured West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee of his DMK’s “commitment to uphold State autonomy”.

Stalin in a tweet said the “beloved Didi” (Mamata) had telephoned him to share her concern and anguish on the Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states. “She suggested a meeting of Opposition CMs. I assured her of DMK’s commitment to upholding State autonomy. Convention of Opposition CMs will soon happen out of Delhi,” he said.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar joined issued with Stalin for attacking his decision to prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly via a tweet on Saturday.

“The act of #WestBengal Governor to prorogue the WB Assembly Session is without any propriety expected from the exalted post and goes against the established norms and conventions. The ‘symbolic’ head of the state should be the role model to uphold the constitution. The beauty of democracy lies in extending mutual respect to each other,” Stalin had posted on Twitter.

Quoting this, Dhankar tagged the Tamil Nadu Governor and said, “Find it unusually expedient to respectfully invite indulgent attention of TN CM @mkstalin that his extremely harsh hurtful observations are not in the least in conformity with facts- attached order. Assembly was prorogued at express request”. Dhankar cited a communication received from the West Bengal officials for proroguing the Assembly.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 10:13 PM IST