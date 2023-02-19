e-Paper Get App
Mizoram State Day 2023: History, Significance and all you need to know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative | File
Every year on February 20th, the Indian state of Mizoram observes State Day as a public holiday.

This regional holiday honours the day in 1987 when Mizoram became a state.

A state in northeastern India, Mizoram shares its borders with Bangladesh and Burma.

The name Mizoram is derived from the words "Mizo," which is the collective term for the local populace, and "Ram," which means "land."

The British were particularly interested in Assam and its famed resources, including tea and silk, when they first arrived in the area in the middle of the 19th century.

How is the day celebrated?

The National Flag is raised in all government, commercial, and residential buildings to mark State Day. At the Assam Rifles Field in Aizawl, state-level events are organised.

To commemorate the event, an annual Independence Football Tournament is also held. Students at schools and colleges perform cultural activities with great enthusiasm to mark the day.

At the state-level ceremony, the Chief Minister unfurls the national flag. The guard of honour and parade, which are put on by the state's police, paramilitary forces, NSS and NCC cadets, Scouts, Guides, and Assam Rifles, are then inspected.

