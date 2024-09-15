Mizoram Police Seize 592 Grams Of Heroin Worth ₹17.76 Lakh, Arrest Myanmar National In Saitual District

Pixabay/ Representative Image

Aizawl: The Mizoram Police on Friday night seized 592 grams of heroin worth Rs 17.76 lakh and arrested a Myanmar national in the Saitual district here, said the police official on Sunday.

Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, Inspector General of Police(IGP) (Law & Order) of Mizoram police said that the Saitual police on Friday halted one vehicle while conducting a random check at Keifang Dawrkawn.

Statement Of An Official

"On September 13 night, the Saitual Police Station team while conducting random checking at Keifang Dawrkawn halted one vehicle bearing registration number MZ01L-2167 plying from Champhai towards Aizawl," the official said.

Further, the police added that the drug was seized in soap cases from the passenger of the vehicle who has been identified as Ni Lun Dan (41) of the Ngalian village in Myanmar.

"The police team recovered and seized 592.57 grams (50 soap cases) of heroin, estimated value of Rs 17.76 lakh from the possession of one passenger of the vehicle, Ni Dun Lian (41) of the Ngailan Village, Myanmar," Khiangte added.

An FIR Case No.47/2024 dated 13.09.2024 under section 21(C) ND&PS Act r/w 14 Foreigner Act was registered for further legal action and investigation on backward and forward linkages.