Mizoram govt plans to inoculate Myanmar refugees against COVID-19

The Mizoram government is planning to inoculate the Myanmar refugees Covid-19 vaccines who are currently taking shelter in different parts of the state. According to a report, a top official of the Mizoram health department said that the state government will give Covid-19 vaccines to all eligible people and is also planning to give Covid-19 vaccines to the eligible Myanmar refugees who are currently taking shelter in the state.

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana said that more than 13,000 Myanmar nationals are currently taking shelter in different districts of the state.

"The majority of them are in the districts of Chaphai and Lawngtlai," Lalchaliana explained.

Around 7,200 Myanmar nationals are taking shelter alone in the Champhai district.

A senior medical officer in Lunglei district said that the Covid-19 vaccination drive is going on across the state to cover all eligible people.

"Along with the Mizoram residents, nearly 200 Myanmar nationals have already received Covid-19 vaccines in Lunglei district," the medical officer said.

Similarly, nearly 100 Myanmar nationals have also received Covid-19 vaccines in Serchip district.

The majority of the Myanmar nationals are currently lodged in relief camps set up by villagers, NGOs, and civil society groups.

Till November 11, over 12.32 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to the eligible people in Mizoram, and out of these, 5.31 lakh people have received both doses of vaccines.

State Immunization Officer, Dr Lalzawmi, said that the projected eligible population aged over 18 years in Mizoram is around 8.67 lakh, and the state has so far covered 90 per cent of the population by administering Covid-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, Mizoram on Friday registered 631 fresh COVID-19 cases, 100 more than the previous day, with the caseload increasing to 1,27,548, a bulletin said.

At least 145 children are among the new patients, it said The death toll remained at 456 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 07:57 PM IST