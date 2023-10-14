 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi To Campaign For Congress During His 3-Days Visit To The State From October 16
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi To Campaign For Congress During His 3-Days Visit To The State From October 16

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi To Campaign For Congress During His 3-Days Visit To The State From October 16

Mathew Anthony said that Gandhi would be in Mizoram from October 16 and on the first day, would interact and walking along with the people from the Chandmari junction to the Treasury Bhawan in Aizawl.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | Twitter

Aizawl, October 13: Ahead of November 7 Mizoram Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would campaign for the party in the state for three days from October 16, party leaders said on Friday. AICC Media Coordinator and in-charge for Mizoram Mathew Anthony said that Gandhi would be in Mizoram from October 16 and on the first day, would interact and walking along with the people from the Chandmari junction to the Treasury Bhawan in Aizawl.

He would attend a number of organisational and campaign related events

Before returning to Delhi on October 18, he would attend a number of organisational and campaign related events. The Congress was voted out of power in 2018 by the Mizo National Front (MNF). State Congress chief Lalsawta recently said that the party would field candidates in all the 40 Assembly seats and the Central Election Committee would soon announce the names of the candidates.

The Congress has recently formed ‘Mizoram Secular Alliance’

The Congress has recently formed ‘Mizoram Secular Alliance’ (MSA) with two local parties --- People’s Conference (PC) and Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP). Lalsawta said that the MSA was formed to unitedly fight against the BJP. The Congress leader, referring to the resolution adopted by the MSA, urged the other political parties to join the alliance for the survival of the Mizos and their religion.

"It is alleged that ever since the saffron party and its allies came to power at the Centre in 2014, there have been concerted efforts to demolish the minority communities, especially the tribals, and to usher in a Hindu kingdom by a series of legislations, to which the Mizoram Secular Alliance does not want to remain a silent spectator.

'India has become one of the top countries where Christians are not safe'

"India has become one of the top countries where Christians are not safe," the MSA resolution said. In the current Assembly, the Congress has five members while the PC and the ZNP don't have any representation.

Read Also
Watch: Rahul Gandhi Responds To Viral 'Khatam, Tata, Bye, Bye' Meme In Jaipur Q&A With Students
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Noida Shocker: Class 11 Girl Brutally Assaulted By Boy Student At Pathways School

Noida Shocker: Class 11 Girl Brutally Assaulted By Boy Student At Pathways School

Bihar: Second Train Derailment In 48 Hours At Buxar's Raghunathpur Station; Visuals Surface

Bihar: Second Train Derailment In 48 Hours At Buxar's Raghunathpur Station; Visuals Surface

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi To Campaign For Congress During His 3-Days Visit To...

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi To Campaign For Congress During His 3-Days Visit To...

Operation Ajay: Passengers Onboard 2nd Flight Carrying 235 Indians From War-Hit Israel Chant 'Vande...

Operation Ajay: Passengers Onboard 2nd Flight Carrying 235 Indians From War-Hit Israel Chant 'Vande...

Hyderabad: TSPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Ashok Nagar After Exam Delay, Students Stage Massive...

Hyderabad: TSPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Ashok Nagar After Exam Delay, Students Stage Massive...