 Mizoram: Assam Rifles Recover 128.2 Grams Of Heroin, 1,710 kgs Of Illegal Areca Nuts Worth ₹1.01 Crore In Champhai, 3 Held
The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Champhai (Mizoram): Assam Rifles along with the Excise and Narcotics Department and Custom Preventive Force, recovered heroin and illegal areca nuts worth Rs 1.01 crore in Champhai district, Mizoram, and apprehended three individuals including one Myanmar national, Assam Rifles said in a press release.

"Assam rifles in two separate operations along with Excise & Narcotics Department and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, recovered 128.2 gms of Heroin and 1,710 kgs of illegal Areca Nuts worth Rs 1,01,71,000 (Rupees one crore one lakh seventy-one thousand) and apprehended three individuals Nangkhawkhupa, (30 years), Ruatfela (36 years) both residents of Aizawl, Mizoram and LT Siama, (39 years) resident of Myanmar in general area Zote, Champhai district on Nov 5," Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) said in a press release.

article-image

About The Operation

The operations were carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles, Excise, and Narcotics Dept, and Custom Preventive Force, Champhai in the gen area Zote and Hmunhmeltha, Champhai based on specific information.

The entire consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Dept, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

