Tale of Two Tigers: Schrodinger's Sena support CAB in LS, oppose in RS and then abstain

On being asked if Shiv Sena has boycotted the voting, Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, "Yes, Shiv Sena has boycotted the voting."

The Shiv Sena, which voted in favour of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, opposed it in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, saying the draft law should have been debated on the basis of "humanity not religion".

The Sena does not need to prove how "staunch Hindu" and "patriotic" the party is, Sanjay Raut said while participating in a debate on the Bill in the Upper House.