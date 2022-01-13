Minors gangraped in two separate incidents in Rajasthan and Gujarat; sharp objects inserted into private parts of Alwar girl

Jaipur: In two separate incidents of crime against women, two minor girls were gangraped in Rajasthan and Gujarat, officials told ANI.

In Alwar district of Rajasthan, a 16-year-old girl was gangraped and the accused allegedly inserted sharp objects in her private parts and threw her off an overbridge in the city, authorities said. The specially-abled girl was found lying in a pool of blood under the Tijara flyover in Alwar earlier this week.



"A specially-abled minor girl was found in an abandoned condition on the Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan. The girl was admitted to the hospital where it was found that there has been a lot of bleeding from her private part. Police are probing the matter", SP Tejaswani Gautam told ANI.

Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena confirmed about the girl being out of danger. He said, "The doctors have successfully operated on her and she is out of danger now. SIT has been set up to probe the matter. The accused will be arrested and brought to justice at the earliest".

Doctors revealed that sharp objects were inserted into the body parts of the minor girl, causing serious injuries to her internal organs.

As per the information, the girl's internal body organs were damaged and she is currently in the Intensive Care Unit of JK Lon hospital. There are several deep injuries to the internal body organs of the girl.

Meanwhile in Gujarat's Vadodara, a minor girl was gang raped by three men in a bus parked on VIP Road in the Harni area of Vadodara on January 2.

ACP Bharat Rathod said that the FIR was registered on Wednesday and the police caught the one of the three accused. He further added that the accused is also a minor. His other two accomplices are still absconding, said Bharat Rathod, ACP, Vadodara Police

