Minorities Day 2020: Significance, theme - All you need to know

No doubt every nation has different ethnic, linguistic and religious minorities group. The Constitution of India provides equal rights for all citizens and adopted several measures for safeguarding the rights of linguistic, ethnic, cultural, and religious minorities. Also, it takes cares of those people who are economically or socially disadvantaged people irrespective of their caste, cultural and community including the people of scheduled tribes and scheduled castes.

AIM:

The aim of the day is to advance and protect the privileges of the individuals to have a place with linguistic, religion, castes and color minority.



History:

The Minorities Rights Day is celebrated by the National Commission for Minorities (NCM). On 18 December 1992, the United Nations adopted the Statement on the individual's Rights belonging to religious or Linguistic National or Ethnic Minorities. It highlighted religious linguistic, cultural, and national identity of the minorities that shall be respected, preserved, and protected by the states and within individual territories.



Ministry of Minority Affairs:

The Ministry was established on 29 January 2006. It was carved out of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The Minister responsible is Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

The Constitutional and Statutory Bodies that are set up by the govt. of India are Central Wakf Council (CWC), National Commission for Minorities (NCM), Commissioner for Linguistic Minorities (CLM).



About National Commission for Minorities

The Union Government established the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) under the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992. Five religious communities have been notified as minority community namely Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Zoroastrians (Parsis). Further, according to the notification detail of 27 January 2014, Jains have also been notified as a minority community.