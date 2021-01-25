Military talks on eastern Ladakh: India, China agree to push for early disengagement

New Delhi

India and China have agreed to push for an early disengagement of troops and resolved to continue "effective efforts" to stabilise and control the situation in eastern Ladakh in the ninth round of military talks on the border row, a joint press statement said on Monday. The statement issued in Delhi by the defence ministry said the two sides agreed the meet was "positive, practical and constructive, which further enhanced mutual trust and understanding."

"The two sides agreed to continue their effective efforts in ensuring the restraint of the frontline troops, stabilise and control the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the China-India border, and jointly maintain peace and tranquility," it said after the 16-hour meeting at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

The statement said they agreed to hold the 10th round of Corps Commander meeting at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation.

The Corps Commander-level talks began at 10.30am on Sunday and ended at 2.30 am on Monday, sources said.

"They also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation, and hold the 10th round of the Corps Commander level meeting at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation," the statement said.

Sources said both sides held extensive deliberations on mo­d­alities for disengageme­nt of troops from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh at the talks. "Detailed discussions were held on modalities for the disengagement process," said a source aware of the negotiations. They said India insisted it was up to China to carry forward the process of disengagement and de-escalation at friction points in the region where the two militaries have been engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball face-off for 9 months.