Migrant workers’ responsibility is ours: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Agencies

New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his government would never leave the migrant workers to fend for themselves due to coronavirus, saying the responsibility of migrant labourers in the city lies with the government.

In a series of tweets, he said arrangements will be made for the migrants, irrespective of whether they want to stay or leave. “The responsibility of migrant labourers living in Delhi is ours. We will ensure full care for them if they want to live here. In case they want to return to their ho­mes, we will arrange trains for them. We won’t leave them alone in such a crisis,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

He said the Delhi government has ordered all officials to ensure no migrant labourer faced any problem. “The government will arrange trains as many as needed for the stranded labourers.”

The order dated May 15 directed the officials concerned to ensure the migrant workers do not walk on roads or railway tracks and should be taken to the nearest shelter facilities.

Signed by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the order directed the officials to ensure there is cooperation with the railways in “running more ‘Shramik’ specials so that travel of stranded migrant workers is facilitated faster.

AAP blames BJP for

migrants’ plight

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in Delhi on Sunday, slammed the BJP-led central government and said it was solely responsible for the migrants’ plight.

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha asked the BJP-led government to pay attention to the migrants. “After 1947, this is the first time that there is migration of workers across the country. The BJP government is solely responsible for the ill-treatment of migrant workers, headed to their homes,” he said.

While the BJP arranged luxurious ships and private chartered planes to bring the rich and the capitalists back to India from abroad, he said, “It didn’t make any arrangement to send the poor labourers and migrants to their home states.”