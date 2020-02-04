Midday Meal Scheme: Three-year-old girl dies after falling into a boiling pot at a school in Uttar Pradesh

Mirzapur: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl died after falling into a boiling pot of vegetables being cooked under the midday meal scheme at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district.

The incident took place on Monday and the girl died during treatment. The family members of the child alleged the cook had earphones plugged in and did not pay attention to the children who were playing dangerously close near the stove. She did not even realise when the child fell into the boiling pot.

The cook noticed what had happened only after seeing screaming children run away from the spot. She also ran away in panic. The girl was taken to a health clinic, where she died during treatment.